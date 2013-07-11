Sofia Vergara oozes sex appeal, whether she's walking the red carpet in a skin-tight, cleavage-baring dress or working out in tight yoga pants and a tank top. In the August 2013 issue of Harper's Bazaar, the Modern Family actress says she never grows tired of being a bombshell.

"I'm Latin; I do it no matter what. It's automatic," she says of her sexy persona. "I shower, do hair and makeup. For me, it's like shaving. I don't believe in a natural look. Lipstick brightens your face! Unless you're Gisele Bundchen or 19, you need something."

Vergara, who celebrated her 41st birthday on July 10, shows off her famous curves on the magazine's cover by wearing a Dolce & Gabbana blouse and briefs. In the accompanying photo spread, she models looks by Ralph Lauren Collection, Dior, and Miu Miu.

TV's highest-paid actress also gushes about her fiance, Nick Loeb. "He's really handsome. He's 6-foot-4, and he has blue eyes and a lot of black hair," she says before adding, "Or it used to be black. Now it's got a lot of white in it. Nick says all the white hair came from me."

The future spouses divide their time between New York City and Los Angeles, where Vergara shoots Modern Family. "I'm very independent, so it's been a process for me, learning to live with somebody," she admits. Still, she relishes her role on the Emmy Award winning sitcom. "I don't think there's ever going to be a better part for me," she tells Harper's Bazaar. "But I do think -- and my son [Manolo] and boyfriend agree with me -- that I could play a crazy psychopath. I'm not joking."

