One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush may have called it quits with boyfriend of six years Austin Nichols in February, but that doesn't mean she's moved on -- at least not with That 70s Show star Topher Grace.

"Topher has been one of my dearest friends for six years. We have coffee all the time and he is actually a great sounding board for me with sort of how to be prepared with all things sitcom," Bush, 30, told Us Weekly at a TCA press event for her new series Partners Sunday, two days after she was photographed grabbing coffee at West Hollywood's Coffee Commissary with her platonic pal, 34.

Prior to dating Nichols (who played her husband on the CW hit), Bush was wed to One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray in 2005 and dated OTH's James Lafferty in 2009.

