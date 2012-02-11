Sting has become a first-time grandfather, according to a U.K. report.

The Police star's son, Joe Sumner, from his marriage to actress Frances Tomelty, is reportedly celebrating the birth of his first baby just two months after secretly marrying his girlfriend, Kate Finnerty.

Britain's Sunday Telegraph reports Sumner, who sings in rock group Fiction Plane, wed Finnerty in Big Sur, Calif., and they have now become parents. It is not known if Sting or Tomelty attended the nuptials.