NEW YORK (AP) -- There is life for T.R. Knight after "Grey's Anatomy."

The actor, who announced last week he was leaving the ABC series, will star in the musical "Parade" at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Opening night is set for Oct. 4.

"Parade" is based on the true story of Leo Frank, lynched for the murder of a young girl who worked in the factory he managed. Knight will play Frank.

The musical, which features a book by Alfred Uhry and a score by Jason Robert Brown, was first seen at New York's Lincoln Center in 1999.

The Center Theatre Group production, directed by Rob Ashford, comes from London's Donmar Warehouse.