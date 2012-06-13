Is Catelynn Lowell about to be a twentysomething mom?

Nope. Although the new cover of In Touch magazine claims that the Teen Mom star, 20, is pregnant with her second child, Lowell tells Us Weekly exclusively that the story is absolutely false.

"Don't believe everything you read, I'm definitely not pregnant!" she tells Us in a statement. "I'm on the pill. And, I'm only 20--I don't want to have kids until I'm out of school and we're married."

Three years ago, Lowell and fiance Tyler Baltierra placed their daughter Carly for adoption.

In a recent chat with Us Weekly, Lowell and Baltierra, 19, admitted to Us they're still grappling with the decision -- but their relationship with Carly's adoptive parents has "gotten stronger."

In Tuesday's season premiere of Teen Mom, the couple reunited with Carly on her second birthday. "It's one of the most emotional things on the premiere," Baltierra, 19, told Us. "She's totally different [now] -- she's walking and talking!"

The couple are set to wed July 15, 2013.

The final season of Teen Mom airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

