Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham has a big decision to make.

After going under the knife for a breast augmentation to aid in her modeling career, the 20-year-old single mom has second thoughts about continuing to model once it begins to take even more of her time away from her daughter Sophia.

"Even though modeling pays a lot, it's hard to be away from Sophia," Abraham reasons in an exclusive sneak preview clip from Tuesday's Teen Mom.

Relying on her mom, Debra, to take care of her 2-year-old while Abraham was on a weekend shoot was especially taxing.

"I was really sad but I kept it professional," Abraham tells her mom of the photo shoot. "[It's hard] to just stand there and smile all day when…I was missing Sophia. I definitely think it's hard being in modeling and being a mom."

Teen Mom airs Tuesday night at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

