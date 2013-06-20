The Shortlist for June 20

Report: Lindsay Lohan headed to a third rehab clinic, alleges rampant drug use at Betty Ford

For a gal sentenced to 90 days of "lockdown rehab," Lindsay Lohan sure is doing a whole lotta jet-setting. After kicking off her treatment in May at the Betty Ford Center, she transferred to Cliffside in Malibu, Calif., last week, having reportedly alleged widespread drug use at Betty Ford. "It was a big problem and that's why she wanted out," her father, Michael Lohan, told the Daily News. "Cliffside is better for her than Betty. She has more freedom, it's more personalized, and the treatment is better for her. You can never tell if it's going to stick or not until she gets out of rehab, but she's doing great," he said.

RELATED: Celebs without makeup

Despite her progress, another insider tells the News she's already been granted to transfer yet again, and that she's eyeing Seafield Center in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., which is close to her mother's home, or Lukens Institute in Palm Beach, Fla. No word on the reasoning behind the next move, which is expected to take place in early July.