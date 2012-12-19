Billboard -- Before Cassadee Pope was crowned winner, NBC managed to pack the two-hour finale of "The Voice" season three with big musical guests from Kelly Clarkson, the Killers, Avril Lavigne and the last two artists to top the Billboard Hot 100, Rihanna and Bruno Mars.

Pope, runner-up Terry McDermott and third place finisher Nicholas David weren't the only singers saying goodbye to the show, however. Coaches Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green won't be back for season four, so this being a singing competition, naturally they sang their goodbyes. Watch Aguilera, Green, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine serenade the audience with Green Day's "Good Riddance."

Pope joined the Killers for "Here With Me." Rather than attempt any harmonies, the two strong-voiced singers simply belted the same parts during the soaring chorus. She also took the stage with pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne for a duet of her 2002 hit "I'm With You," which reached No. 4 on the Hot 100. Watch Both:

Rihanna performed "Diamonds," which spent three weeks at No. 1 until Mars took over two weeks ago with "Locked Out of Heaven." Watch:

The very busy Pope, plus McDermott, also joined Kelly Clarkson for "Catch My Breath," off her her greatest hits album.

Related article on Billboard.com:

'The Voice' Scores Hit With Cassadee Pope's 'Over You'

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com