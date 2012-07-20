For her City Hall wedding to Tiki Barber in New York City Thursday, Traci Lynn Johnson kept it casual.

The blonde beauty wore her long locks down and donned a short, lacy, white Sue Wong sundress to exchange vows with the former NFL star. She carried a small purple-and-white bouquet for the occasion; Barber, 37, color-coordinated in a gray suit, lavender button-down and violet tie.

PHOTOS: Biggest sports scandals of all time

The pair celebrated their nuptials that night with pals, hitting NYC hot spots Le Cirque for dinner, and the dance floor at Catch afterwards.

"Many thanks to the NYC Clerk's office, especially James Mitchell, who married me to my love Traci Lynn Johnson!" Barber tweeted. "Excited for the next chapters . . . "

This is the former New York Giants player's second marriage; Barber left his wife of 11 years, Ginny Cha, in April 2010 while she was pregnant with their twins. (The onetime couple have two older children as well: sons A.J., 10, and Chason, 8.) At the time, reports surfaced that Barber -- who served as a Today show contributer -- had left Cha for Johnson, a then 23-year-old NBC intern who also babysat their kids.

PHOTOS: Stars caught cheating

Both Barber and Johnson vehemently deny the allegations surrounding their controversial relationship.

"We were only friends when I was still married. I was separated, out of my house, so it wasn't until then that we took things to the next level," Barber told Entertainment Tonight in August 2010.

Added Johnson, "Tiki and I were romantically involved when he was separated. . . . Plenty of people who are separated have boyfriends and girlfriends."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tiki Barber Marries Traci Lynn Johnson: See Her Dress!