LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are ready to crack each other up at the Golden Globe Awards.

The two multi-hyphenate talents offered a taste of their quick-witted banter on a conference call with reporters Wednesday, during which Fey promised, "We're going to sing the whole show."

Fey also joked that she would wear costumes from each of the nominated films. Poehler said she planned to "pub-crawl my way to the venue" and catch a "blackout nap" before the ceremony.

Both women are also nominees for actress in a TV comedy for starring in the shows they write and produce. Fey is up for "30 Rock," while Poehler got the nod for "Parks and Recreation."

The Golden Globes will be broadcast live Sunday on NBC.