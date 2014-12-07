It's been a brutal year for Tori Spelling and her family, from her fight to save her marriage to Dean McDermott to her hospitalizations for a slew of health issues.

As a fresh year approaches, she says she's trying to put herself first more -- no easy feat for the mother of four.

"With four little ones, everyone is always sick and being Mom, I never take time for myself until I get so [ill] that I end up in the hospital like I did," she told Wonderwall.com at the fourth annual Santa's Secret Workshop benefiting L.A. Family Housing, which was held at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 6.

"Now that was a wake up call to know that when Mom is down, the ship goes down. So I have to basically make sure that I take time for myself every now and then to make sure I'm healthy so I can be there for them," she added.

But finding the time to make herself a priority is easier said than done. "I am never by myself. I don't even think I've peed alone in the last eight years -- I'm not kidding!" she said. "I'm trying to learn. That's something I'm working on. That will be my New Year's resolution.

"It's been hard, but as they get a little bit older I'm feeling more confortable doing it. It's just something I need to make a priority for all of our happiness. I want to take a little time to do things with my friends."

After all Spelling and McDermott have been through -- they've chronicled McDermott's December 2013 infidelity, as well as his struggles with depression and substance abuse on their Lifetime reality show "True Tori" this year -- making time to work on their marriage has also become hugely important "We've definitely been working hard on that this last year. It's been a big eye-opener," Spelling said. "We are doing a lot of hard work. It's important to us and each other as a couple and family. We're doing therapy and we're doing a lot of work together and moving forward.

Beign so open about their problems and struggles has been excruciating for both Spelling and McDermott, who in November confirmed he was bowing out of taping more "True Tori" episodes -- but Spelling says she's also found that it's been helpful to learn she's not alone. "It's made me realize I'm not the only one that goes through these types of problems. There's women everywhere that struggle with things and issues, families and marriages," she added. "People have been very supportive within the last year. Just daily on the street I meet woman that give me a hug and say, 'I've been through this.'

"Someone the other day was like, 'my husband and I went through this and 22 years later we're stronger than ever' and I just started crying and gave her a hug and was like, 'Thank you. That was really inspirational. You made my day''" she said. "So it gives me hope."