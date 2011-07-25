Real estate mogul Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $200,000 to a golfer he wrongfully banned from his prestigious Florida country club.

The reality TV star suspended Harry Theodoracopulos from his West Palm Beach Trump International Golf Club in 2009 for allegedly verbally abusing staff members and disturbing patrons by speaking too loudly on the course.

Theodoracopulos later took legal action against Trump because he was not notified by the club's admission's committee or given an opportunity to argue his side of the story.

Judge Timothy McCarthy has now ruled against "The Apprentice" star and ordered him to reimburse the golfer for the pricey membership fee, since Trump violated the club's by-laws and made the decision on his own.

However, Trump plans to appeal the ruling.

His lawyer, Jill Martin, tells the Palm Beach Post, "We believe the club's actions were justified. The court misapplied the facts and misapplied the law."