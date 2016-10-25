The model lineup for the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Angels have landed! The 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking place in one of most glamorous cities in the world -- Paris, France! Will your favorite supermodels be strutting their stuff in the City of Lights? Wonderwall.com is rounding up this year's VS Fashion Show lineup, so keep reading to see which supermodels will be rocking the catwalk when the show airs Dec. 5, 2016!

