Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson may be a mouthful, but it's certainly memorable. Uma Thurman explained why she and boyfriend Arpad Busson gave their 6-month-old baby girl such a long name during a Jan. 14 appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

The Smash star credited Maya, her 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, for giving her the idea. "My daughter came up with the best excuse, which was that I probably wouldn't get to have any more children, so I just put every name that I liked into [Luna's]," the 42-year-old Kill Bill actress said. "We couldn't quite agree on the name, so we call her Luna. She's lucky that way."

PHOTOS: Quirkiest celebrity baby names

Referencing her newborn's surname, Thurman joked that "the last part makes sense."

PHOTOS: Stars who got pregnant after the age of 40

"And then the rest, she can name all her own children all these interesting names," the actress laughed. "Proud, Catholic, observant!"

PHOTOS: Uma Thurman and other moms on the go

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of Luna's birth in July 2012. Thurman also has an 11-year-old son, Levon, with Hawke, 42. The former spouses met on the set of Gattaca in 1997.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Uma Thurman: Why I Gave My Daughter Luna Five Names