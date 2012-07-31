Disclaimer: The 2012 London Olympic events take place five hours ahead of US EST, but Us Weekly is reporting the results as they happen and before they air on NBC during primetime hours.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team made history on Tuesday during the Team Finals event in London.

Aly Raisman, 18, Jordyn Wieber, 17, Gabby Douglas, 16, Kyla Ross, 15, and McKayla Maroney, 16, -- nicknamed the "Fab Five" -- tumbled, flipped and jumped their way to earning the Olympic gold, defeating the Russian women's team with a score of 183.596. Romania nabbed the bronze.

It was a day of redemption for Wieber, who, on Sunday, failed to qualify for the women's All-Around Finals event while her teammates Raisman and Douglas advanced.

The team's achievement marks the first gold medal for the U.S. in this particular event since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics when Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes, Kerri Strug, Amy Chow, Amanda Borden and Jaycie Phelps (a.k.a. "The Magnificent Seven") won the country's first.

Even with all the slips and falls, the 2012 women's team, with an average age of 16-and-a-half, has reflected stellar sportsmanship, camaraderie and teamwork.

"We're all so ready and excited to represent are country at team finals tonight! GO USA!!!" Maroney posted on her Twitter ahead of their performance. Meanwhile Raisman sent her support to the U.S. men's gymnastics team, who placed fifth during the Team Finals on Monday.

"I'm so proud of the guys. They represented our country so well. Can't wait to give them all a huge hug. They have so much to be proud of," Raisman tweeted late Monday.

