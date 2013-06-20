Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Greene wear black bikinis, learn to surf

Us Weekly

Summer is heating up! Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Greene wore matching bikinis during the Oakley Bali Pro/Learn to Surf event in Benoa, Bali, Indonesia, on June 19. The "Spring Breakers" actress, 24, and the "Apparition" star, 26, were joined by Hudgens' actor beau, Austin Butler.

PHOTOS: Vanessa Hudgens' style

Greene shared a picture of her bruised leg via Instagram later that afternoon. "War wound from surfing today with Oakley," she wrote. "The reef ate me up. Worth it."

At the Electric Run L.A. event on May 24, Hudgens told Us Weekly she was "really excited" to go on her "surf trip" in Indonesia. "Then I'm doing a big press tour for 'Frozen Ground,'" she said of her upcoming film, due out on Aug. 23. "I'm gonna go to London and this island in Italy and Moscow, which I've never been to, so I'm really excited. I just love traveling! As long as my gypsy heart is set free, I'm good!"

PHOTOS: Celebrity bikini bodies

Before her press tour, Hudgens plans to take it easy. "You're only in your twenties once!" she said.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest bodies

As for how she stays in shape, she said she likes to mix up her workouts. "I try to shock the body as often as possible -- I think that's really important," Hudgens said. "I do Soul Cycle constantly, do a lot of Pilates, a lot of yoga for the mind, dancing, kickboxing, hiking ... anything and everything!"

Greene, meanwhile, shared her body secrets with Us when McDonald's presented Just Jared's Summer Kickoff Party on June 1. "I'm doing circuit training right now with Harley Pasternak," she said. "It's 45 minutes, so it's great. It's all cardio the whole time, so you don't really bulk up, and that's something that I'm kind of in tune with because I'm kind of athletic by nature."

PHOTOS: Ashley's famous exes

Greene said she eats healthy by using the Sunfare meal delivery program. "If you veer off and have dinner with someone, it's OK, but as a staple it's nice because it allows you to eat right and enjoy the food. I'm lazy. I love it!"

Keep clicking for more photos ...