While Jodie Foster made her sexual orientation a public spectacle at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 13, "Titanic" actor Victor Garber quietly confirmed that he's gay in an interview with Greg in Hollywood blogger Greg Hernandez.

Garber -- best known for his roles in the movies "Argo," "Legally Blonde," "Milk," "The First Wives Club" and "Sleepless in Seattle" -- addressed his homosexuality during the TV Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., in early January.

Hernandez asked Garber about a Wikipedia entry that claimed he lives in New York with artist and model Rainer Andreesen. "I don't really talk about it, but everybody knows," the 63-year-old actor said of his relationship with Andreesen, a fellow Canadian. "He's going to be out here with me for the SAG Awards."

Garber - whose extensive award's honors include six Emmy Award nominations -- first spoke about his longtime love in an April 2012 interview with Canada's Forever Young.

"My companion, Rainer Andreesen, and I have been together almost 13 years in Greenwich Village," he said. "We both love New York."

In addition to his film career, Garber has also appeared on the small screen in "Alias," "30 Rock," "Frasier," "Ugly Betty," "Web Therapy," "The Big C," "Damages," "Deception," "Eli Stone," "Nurse Jackie" and "Glee."

