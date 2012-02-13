Which is Adele's Best Grammy Look?
Not only did Adele sweep all six categories she was nominated for at Sunday's Grammy Awards, but she looked her absolute best in two different dresses.
The British singing sensation, 23, arrived on the red carpet in a sparkly black Giorgio Armani design with three-quarter sleeves and a cinched-in waist that showed off her slimmer shape. She accessorized with stunning Harry Winston jewels, including a 12.4 carat diamond ring.
For her incredible "Rolling in the Deep" performance, she changed into a lacy number with sheer, polka dot netting.
Throughout the night Adele rocked a blonder hair color, dramatic red lips and a fun manicure that matched her dazzling silver Christian Louboutin heels.
