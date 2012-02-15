NEW YORK (AP) -- Fans are showing their grief over Whitney Houston's death by buying her music. Since her death, her album sales have been boosted by almost 6,000 percent.

Data released late Tuesday by Nielsen SoundScan showed that Houston's album sales for the week ending Sunday — the day after her death — were at 101,000. The week earlier, she had sold just 1,700 copies of her albums.

Her "Greatest Hits" album catapulted to the No. 6 position on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart, with about 64,000 copies sold. In the past week, it had sold only 607 copies.

And "I Will Always Love You" sold 195,000 digital tracks. The past week it had sold 3,000, an increase of 6,877 percent.

The 48-year-old Houston was one of music's top-selling artists of all time.