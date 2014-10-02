Britney Spears is officially off the hook.

Last month, the singer accidentally revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her pal, Zoe Saldana, was expecting a double delivery from the stork, blurting out that she it would be "a very good idea" for the "Crossroads" co-stars to team up again in the future, except for two little obstacles. "... She's pregnant with twins right now," said Spears. "So I'm sure she's got a huge future ahead of her."

RELATED: Zoe Saldana's bump style

Since then, Saldana and her husband Marco Perego have stayed mum regarding the details of the pregnancy -- until Wednesday night.

E! News checked in with the actress at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Hollywood Costume exhibit in Los Angeles, where their reporter asked if Saldana had plans to dress up for Halloween this year.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak chats her twins' milestones, the possibility of plastic surgery and more

"I might," she replied. "I might need three costumes. I might have to make some adjustments, but it would be nice."

Congrats!