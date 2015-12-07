We have a name! Two days after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a baby boy, they have finally decided on a name.

Please welcome Saint West to the world!

Kim announced the name of her baby boy on her blog and app on Dec. 7: "To our fans. Saint West. 12.05.15. 8 pounds, 1 ounce."

The reality star had been open about not rushing to name their child, just like she and her husband did with 2-year-old North.

"It's like the last thing Kanye and I did when North was born," Kim told People magazine in November of her now-2-year-old daughter. "We didn't name her for, like, seven days. I feel like it will just come to us."

Kanye, a source close to the rapper told the magazine, has also stayed mum on options because "he doesn't believe in telling anyone the name until the baby is born."

One thing Kanye has shared with friends and family, however, is how thrilled he is to have a boy this time. "He's really excited," the source close to Kanye told People. "He would be excited one way or the other, but he's really stoked to have a son."

"He's just happy and energized about the whole thing," the source close to Kanye added.

It was reported that he would carry the middle name of "Robert," presumably to honor Kim's late father.

Sort of as expected, Saint's birth didn't go off with without a hitch. Kim was scheduled to give birth around Christmas, but it was reported that the date was going to be moved up because of health concerns. However, she had fears that she'd need a Cesarean section to safely deliver her second child, as he was initially breech, but successfully turned around in the days before his birth, preventing the C-section.

The birth itself was incredibly painful. It was reported that Kim had placenta accreta, a condition where the placenta grows too deeply into the uterus.

TMZ said doctors needed 2 extra hours to deal with the placenta issues.

Just before the birth, a source told People that times were tough for the reality star. "Kim was having some intense contractions last night but everything went fairly smoothly and she's so happy to have the baby here," says the source. "She's resting now. She had some pretty intense anxiety the last couple of days and especially yesterday just before the baby came. But everything went according to plan."

Still, it was all worth it. Another source tells People magazine shortly after Saint's birth that both mom and baby were doing well and staying in a suite at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

"They are receiving a lot of gifts, including baskets and flowers," the source said. "The suite is also decorated with blue balloons."