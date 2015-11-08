Beyonce and Jay-Z, they're just like us?

Well, when it came to picking a restaurant for date night, the celebrity couple seem to be fans of a popular chain restaurant.

Over the weekend, Jay-Z and Beyonce stopped by an unconventional dinner choice for music royalty. TMZ spotted the couple at The Boiling Crab in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Koreatown.

The Boiling Crab, which has locations all over California, Nevada and Texas, offers reasonably priced seafood, making it an odd choice for the superstars that are valued at over $1 billion.

But Beyonce and Jay-Z certainly didn't frequent the establishment like regular guests. While eating cheap seafood, the couple sat in a table in the back, and were escorted by security guards during their meal.

According to TMZ, as they left their seafood meal Beyonce gave the crowd a pageant wave.