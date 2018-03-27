Aaron Carter's sexuality is getting more confusing. Last year, the singer came out as bisexual, but he's now saying those comments were "misconstrued."

"It was more so just a story that happened when I was like 17 with somebody," he told the Hollywood Life podcast. "And I can find men and women attractive, but when it comes down to it, I think it was a little misconstrued. I see myself being with a woman and having kids. I want to have a family."

"I keep telling people that," he reiterated. "I don't want it to be misconstrued too much just because I was open about a story."

Last August Aaron took to Twitter to detail his sexuality.

"I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.

"To me music has always been my temple," he continued. "Music will ALWAYS be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment. The best quote to sum 'I've never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did.' —Boy George."

Around that same time, he and his girlfriend Madison Parker broke up. He claimed that she didn't "understand" his bisexuality. Aaron then began performing at prominent gay clubs.

During one performance, he called out specific men as "gorgeous" and "kind of cute."