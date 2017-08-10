In his first live gig since coming out as bisexual, Aaron Carter will be playing a gay bar in Florida.

On Aug. 10, the singer posted a flier on Instagram to tell his followers that he's performing at Hamburger Mary's in Brandon, Florida.

"See you Thursday at this almost sold out pop up show in my hometown! Love y'all! 💙," Aaron captioned his filer.

The bar, a national chain, says on its website that it has a "strong history in the LGBT community." It's known for its drag queen shows, burgers and "open-minded people."

TMZ says Aaron actually booked the gig several weeks before coming out.

Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

On Aug. 5, Aaron spoke about his sexuality on Twitter.

"To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans," the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter wrote. "There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life."

"This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me," he added.

"I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.

"To me music has always been my temple," he continued. "Music will ALWAYS be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment. The best quote to sum 'I've never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did.' —Boy George."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

A day after his emotional tweet, it was reported that Aaron and his girlfriend Madison Parker broke up.

"Madison really was not supportive of Aaron's sexuality and didn't understand it," a source told Us.