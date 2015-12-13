Hello from a fresh looking Adele!

The famous singer has ditched her signature locks and opted for a fresh, much shorter look.

Adele showed off her new longer-looking bob during a performance of "Hello" on "The X Factor" in London on Dec. 13, 2015.

Cutting off quite a few inches of hair, though, isn't the only major change Adele made this year.

While out promoting her smash hit album 25, it was reported that the British singer had slimmed down -- losing about 20 pounds.

We have to say, we think Adele looks healthy and happy!