Adele may have the most famous voice in the world, but it's possible her addiction to smoking could have destroyed both her career and her life. The "Hello" singer has been opening up about her former 25-cigarettes-a-day habit and what it took to finally get her to quit -- her fear of death.

The big-voiced 27-year-old told The Mirror, "If I'd carried on smoking, I'd probably have died from a smoking-related illness, and I think that's really bad." She added, "If I was dying from lung cancer, I would have potentially given it to myself, and that wouldn't be something I'd be proud of."

The Grammy winner says she smoked until she lost her voice in 2011 and was forced to cancel shows. Adele also explained to Rolling Stone that the fear of leaving her son Angelo James motherless got her to quit.

"I absolutely loved it [smoking], but it's not that f---ing cool when I'm dying from a smoking-related illness and my kid is, like, devastated," she told the mag.

We think the public is glad that Adele decided to put the cigs down and pick up the microphone yet again. For the first time in five years, the crooner will be going on tour in the United States. The sold-out shows run from July 5, 2016 through November 15, 2016.