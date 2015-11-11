Adriana Lima stripped down in more than one way on Nov. 10.

The supermodel strutted her stuff on the runway at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a variety of body-baring ensembles -- but she also stepped out sans makeup on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian beauty was photographed looking flawless and fresh faced without a drop of makeup in New York City during a break from her Victoria's Secret duties.

Adriana donned a tuxedo-inspired blazer and a fringe-hemmed skirt and wore her hair in a high ponytail during the outing.

The Victoria's Secret Angel, who frequently shares photos of herself sans makeup on Instagram, turned 34 on June 12, 2015. Clearly she has no reason to feel insecure about going au natural.

It's just not fair!