Thomas Markle Sr. might want to rethink his decision to speak to the media about his youngest daughter, Duchess Meghan.

Nearly a week after he sat down with "Good Morning Britain" for a live interview on June 18 in which he discussed his conversations with her new husband, Prince Harry, the couple's plans to start a family and more, Thomas fears he's being "frozen out" by Kensington Palace, The Sun reported on June 24.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

According to a June 24 story in the British tabloid, Thomas -- who also memorably and repeatedly spoke to TMZ in the run-up to the royal wedding in May after he suffered a heart attack and bowed out of his role walking the new Duchess of Sussex down the aisle -- is also worried because he did not receive a Father's Day card from Meghan.

Since he publicly shared details of private conversations in his headline-making TV chat, "There has been nothing from the palaces, which he is surprised about," a source told The Sun.

"He wanted to discuss traveling to the U.K., or the couple visiting him," the source added. "He still hasn't met Harry, and is desperate for it to happen."

But critics say he should hardly be surprised he's getting the cold shoulder considering he didn't warn the palace that he would be doing a TV interview the first place.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Also a bad idea? Arranging to get paid to chat with Piers Morgan on live television. Lainey Gossip reported that Thomas's older daughter (Meghan's estranged half-sister) Samantha Markle set up the interview and negotiated a fee "in the neighborhood of $50,000 to $60,000." (Piers wrote on MailOnline that Thomas was paid a "relatively small fee" and claimed the interview was more about "setting the record straight" than the money.)

"The palace were furious," a royals source told The Sun. "Mr. Markle erred into matters which Harry and Meghan may not have wanted discussed."

Thomas, a former Hollywood lighting director who now lives in retirement in Mexico, spoke of his disappointment in missing the opportunity to walk Meghan down the aisle, his paparazzi photo scandal and even details of chats he had with Harry in which they discussed hot-button political subjects.

Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

"Our conversation was I was complaining about not liking [President] Donald Trump, he said 'give Donald Trump a chance.' I sort of disagreed with that," Thomas told the ITV show.

When he had "a loose conversation" with Harry about Brexit -- Britain's controversial 2016 decision to leave the European Union -- Thomas gathered that Harry "was open to the experiment."

Those tidbits are particularly sensitive as senior royals are not supposed to make their opinions on political matters publicly known.

REX/Shutterstock

Thomas also shared that he believed Meghan and Harry would soon be trying to start a family. "She's wanted children for a long time," he said, "and when she met Harry and she spoke how much she loves him, there's got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon."

He also admitted that Meghan and Harry had given him advice on dealing with the media. "For the most part, it was always 'don't speak to the press.' They were very emphatic about not giving any information to the press or talking to them because it just encourages them more, so nonetheless that's what I tried to do."

And yes, he said that without a touch of irony.