French Montana has been laid up in the intensive care unit for nearly a full week as doctors try to figure out what's wrong with him.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Last week, the rapper was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital due to stomach and cardiac issues. He also reportedly had an elevated heart rate. Doctors haven't gotten a grasp on what exactly led to the pain, according to reports.

On Monday, French posted a short video to Twitter from a hospital bed in the ICU. A white board can been with the words "monitor labs" and "manage pain."

"6 days in icu," he captioned the video.

TMZ noted that French has been traveling overseas for the last couple of weeks, and some people think he may have been exposed to contaminated food. However, since he's been in ICU for so long, it's unlikely that that's the cause of the pain.

"It appears doctors are still struggling to resolve the issues," the website added.

Over the weekend, E! News reported that French's ex Khloe Kardashian had reached out to him.

"Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him," a source said.

MPNC/AKM-GSI

Khloe and French dated throughout much of 2014, but they remained friendly after their split.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, the E!'s source said, wanted to "make sure [French] is going to be ok and see if he needs anything. She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what's going on."