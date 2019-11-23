Khloe Kardashian still has a soft spot in her heart for French Montana, so she reached out after hearing of his hospitalization.

The rapper was hospitalized earlier this week due to stomach and cardiac issues. There are some reports that claim French was simply "intoxicated," something his camp has denied.

He is still in the hospital while doctors run tests to try and determine the cause of his issues.

"Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him," a source told E! News.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, the source said, wanted to "make sure [French] is going to be ok and see if he needs anything. She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what's going on."

Khloe and French dated throughout much of 2014, but they remained friendly after their split.

In an interview earlier this year with Haute Living, the "Slide" rapper reminisced about the romance.

"Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close," he said. "I feel like we had a real dope relationship. There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from. The love was real."

He added, "When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that's real hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it."