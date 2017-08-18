The "This Is Us" family is getting a little bigger.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars as Kevin's ex-wife Sophie, revealed that she's pregnant with her second child with her real-life husband, Casey Hooper.

It was only 11 months ago that Alexandra and Casey welcomed their first child, son Jack.

"We made another one!!" she captioned a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump. "Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter 🌹❤️💋"

Alexandra isn't shy about how much she loves motherhood, often posting photos of her and Jack on Instagram.

Babies first day at the beach🐚🐳⛱ A post shared by @ alexandrabreck on May 22, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

After giving birth, she told People magazine, "When I first held my baby, the world melted away and I knew he was the most important thing I'd ever do."

Initially, Alexandra and Casey, who is actually Katy Perry's lead guitarist, had a different name picked out for their son.

"We had another name for him picked out before he was conceived, but while I was jet-lagged in London, maybe three months pregnant, I had a weird feeling his name was Jack," she said. "I have no idea where it came from, but I just knew. The same way I knew that he was a boy. Call it mother's intuition!"

Getty Images North America

For now, the actress is back to filming the popular NBC show. Toward the end of the first season, her character was debating whether to reconciled with her ex. It's not known whether the drama's writers will use the pregnancy as a plot line for the show.