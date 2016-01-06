Oh baby! Former "Bachelorette" star Ali Fedotowsky is pregnant.

Ali and fiance Kevin Manno confirmed the happy news to Us Weekly.

"We are so thrilled that we are going to be parents! We've been pretty vocal about our desire to start a family as soon as possible and feel incredibly lucky to be able to share that we have a little one on the way!" they said in a statement.

"You see, last year, when we started planning our wedding, we couldn't find any good ring-bearers or flower girls, so we decided to make our own. Ha! Kidding," the statement continued. "But really, we are so ready to be parents and already love our little one more than we could have possibly imagined."

The former reality star plans to blog about her pregnancy on AliLuvs.com.

"People always say that pregnancy is a miracle," she said. "I had NO IDEA what they truly meant until now. I am in awe by my body every day and blown away at every ultrasound. I think, How the heck did we make that?! How incredible! Oh, wait, I know how we made it. ;)"

Ali hasn't been shy about expressing her desire to start a family. Last month, she couldn't stop smiling while speaking about pal Hayley Duff's baby (perhaps because she had a little secret of her own).

"Hayley's baby, Ryan, is the cutest baby in the whole world, and after she had Ryan, I was like, 'I'm ready!'" she told Us Weekly. "As soon as Kevin met Ryan, he was like, 'We're ready!' Who knows!"

As for the next big step in their relationship -- the wedding! -- the longtime couple hasn't decided on a date yet, but Ali has said it will likely be in 2017.

"So excited to share that Kevin asked me to be his wife and I said YES!!!" she announced following the engagement. "No actually, I screamed yes. Ha! He proposed yesterday and we had the most beautiful, magical day with our closest friends and can't wait to celebrate with family back home. Love, the future Mrs. Manno."