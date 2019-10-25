Laura Savoie, Dennis Quaid's new fiance, is wearing an engagement ring featuring a diamond that could be over 500 years old — talk about aging with grace!

Marco Garcia / Getty Images for Lionsgate

Earlier this month, the actor, 65, got engaged to the 26-year-old in Hawaii. He publicly confirmed the engagement afterward, but stayed mum on the specifics of the engagement ring. However, the Best of Bravo Instagram account grabbed a screenshot from Laura's personal Instagram in which she dished on the ring. Laura has since deleted the private account.

"Love you forever, DQ. My best friend, my partner, and my soul mate," she captioned a pic of her ring, which features a stunning diamond and simple gold band.

While describing how she and Dennis found the sparkler, she said, "In Tuscany, we met and befriended Giorgio Bulgari, the last heir of the Bulgari family still designing and making jewelry."

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Giorgio, who works for GB Enigma, and members of Bulgari presented Dennis and Laura the diamonds at dinner in Italy.

"The last stone he showed us was a wild card he threw into the mix, an old mine cut cushion estimated to be up to 5 centuries old," she allegedly wrote. "It's so special and perfect."

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

After the couple picked the ring, the actor had a bible verse engraved onto the gold band.

Dennis later held onto the ring for over a month, waiting for the right time and place to pop the question. Oahu in Hawaii was that perfect time and place.

"I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan. I wanted it to be private," he told Extra. "She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' — and then she fell down."