Topless images purported to be that of Meghan Markle have leaked online.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

According to The Blast, the images show Meghan's face, and the images "seem to be legit." It's not clear when or where Prince Harry's fiancé was when the alleged images were taken. It's also not clear how the images were obtained, although a hack seems to be the obvious source.

The site that posted the leaked photos indicated that the images are a few of many -- it said more images of the soon-to-be royal will be shared at a later time.

This is somewhat familiar grounds for the royal family. In 2012, Harry was photographed during a trip to Las Vegas. That same year, Duchess Kate was photographed topless with a long lens while sunbathing on a patio at a private estate in France. A French court later ruled that the images were an invasion of privacy, and the magazine that published the photos was fined.

The week started out much better for Meghan. On March 14, Queen Elizabeth II officially blessed Harry and Meghan's upcoming May 19 wedding.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

The formal letter from Kensington Palace read, "I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council."