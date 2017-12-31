Amber Heard and Elon Musk have sparked fresh rumors that they're back together more than four months after they broke up.

AEDT/WENN.com

They've most recently been seen vacationing together in South America over New Year's weekend.

On Dec. 29, they were spotted with Elon's restaurateur and philanthropist brother, Kimbal Musk, and other pals dining at El Taringa in Santiago, Chile. The restaurant posted a photo on Instagram and Facebook that showed the group eating -- with Amber, 31, and Elon, 46, sitting side by side. (That's them in the back on the left.)

The same day, Amber shared a couple photos of herself on a beach wearing a black sundress, a wide-brimmed hat and a beautiful fresh floral lei. She captioned the shot, "My kind of winter holiday."

My kind of winter holiday A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Dec 29, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

After splitting in August after about year of dating, they first raised eyebrows in November when they were spotting lunching together in Los Angeles.

Then on Dec. 22, they were again seen together, this time having a meal at HomeState, an eatery in Los Angeles's hip Los Feliz neighborhood, where they were also photographed sharing what looked like a friendly kiss.

Afterward, a source close to the Tesla and SpaceX mogul told People magazine the date wasn't romantic in nature.

"Amber invited Elon to her favorite Texas-breakfast spot. They shared a quick kiss goodbye. They're still just friends, not trying to get back together," claimed the source.

The pair -- who went public with their romance in April 2017, though they'd been dating since 2016 -- both vowed to remain pals post-split, though Elon seemingly kept the door open for more. "Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," he wrote on social media in August. "Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

In an interview with Rolling Stone published in November, he came clean about his heartbreak. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad," he said, also revealing who did the dumping: "Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."

In September, Amber was videotaped enjoying a steamy makeout session with a new guy who was later identified as stuntman Mana Hira Davis while she was in Australia shooting "Aquaman." Though they were reportedly inseparable for a time, they haven't been seen together in recent months.