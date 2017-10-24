Amber Heard's mystery man revealed, plus more news

Who is Amber Heard's new mystery man?

Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" body double reportedly played cupid for castmate Amber Heard this fall in the wake of her split from Elon Musk. The New York Post reports stuntman Kelly McNaught introduced Amber to his stuntman pal Mana Hira Davis and the two have "been inseparable." They were recently spotted making out in a pool at a rental home in Australia, where Jason, Amber and Kelly are filming "Aquaman," and have since been seen hanging out together, along with Kelly and Amber's friend Raquel Pennington, at Harajuku Gyoza Beer Stadium in Broadbeach, Queensland. Mana -- who handled some of the stunts in "San Andreas," "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and "Ghost in the Shell" and the "Hobbit" films -- and Amber are said to be "really into each other," according to a source. Reps for Amber and Mana have not confirmed the rumored romance.

