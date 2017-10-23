Mary J. Blige is rolling in the dough again, and it's all thanks to her divorce, according to her estranged husband.

It's just the latest argument in a nasty divorce between Martin "Kendu" Isaacs and the R&B legend.

Kendu said in court documents that Mary is using the divorce as a platform to release new music, as she's recently released "Love Yourself" and "Set Me Free," both of which he says are "divorce songs."

The Blast obtained court documents in which he says he's been unemployed since the divorce was filed in July 2016, and claims his ex is slandering him in the press, making it next to impossible to get a job.

Kendu was Mary's manager. They were married for 12 years.

Since the split, Kendu said Mary has been living lavishly in an $8 million mansion while he's in a 1,400 sq. ft. apartment in Los Angeles. He argues that he can barley survive financially. Of course, his idea of survival is quite different than most.

He's asking for $65,000 per month.

Aside from her music, Mary is also starring in a film titled "Mudbound." She told Variety that she used personal experience to get into character.

"I used a lot of my own heaviness from my own misery that I was living in that horrible marriage," she said. "I was just dying in it. I knew something was wrong. I just couldn't prove it. I just had all the heaviness of not feeling right, not feeling good."

In June 2017, the R&B legend was ordered to pay her estranged husband $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support, and oddly, that's being looked at as a win for her. Her ex had actually requested that she pay him $129,319 per month for spousal support.

"I'm doing OK," she told Variety. "I'm living. I'm not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn't, and now he's coming after me for all my money."