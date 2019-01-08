Amber Portwood's days on "Teen Mom OG" may be numbered.

During the show's recent reunion, the reality TV star told one of the show's producer's that she feels she gets less air time than the other girls and gets treated differently.

"I stand where I stand, I'm quitting the show," she said. "If you guys aren't going to show me, why am I on it?"

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

"The way that I'm looking on this show is not who I am, it's not me," she continued, as reported by TooFab. "It's really hard with the way I'm getting treated when I work my a-- off and I have postpartum depression and I'm f------ right here."

She pointed to the producer's decision to let fellow "Teen Mom" star Catelynn Lowell take a full month off to seek help for her postpartum depression. Amber said she was only given a week.

Amber's issues with the show aren't exaclty new, as she previously told Dr. Drew that she was thinking of quitting.

After the outbursts, she spoke to Catelynn, telling her it was difficult opening up to Dr. Drew.

"The thing is I told the audience, I just straight up said I quit," she said. "They were just like yelling at me saying no, we love you and stuff like that. Then I just started bawling my eyes out. Everything's so god dang emotional right now."

Catelynn told Amber, "I really hope you decide to stay."