Amy (Duggar) King isn't shying away from publicly discussing her scandalized cousin Josh Duggar. The newlywed -- who's been dubbed the "rebel cousin" of the reality-TV clan -- opened up about Josh's recent string of troubles in a Jan. 3 blog post titled "Changes," in which she calls her cousin "a fraud" and a "stranger" and reveals that she found out about his wrongdoings while she was being fitted for her wedding dress.

"It is crazy to think 2015 has already come and gone! Last year was an emotional rollercoaster," the 29 year old wrote. "There's been so many highs and so, so many lows. I thought I'd write of how 2015 has been from my point of view and what it has taught me."

After recapping a February 2015 incident during which her now husband was hit by a drunk driver, plus their July 2015 engagement, the "19 Kids and Counting" alum turned her attention to her cousin.

"September was a doozie! Life was just wonderful … drum roll please…. until one of my family members made some terrible confessions," Amy wrote. "I knew nothing of the molestation charges, and I had no idea what the Ashley Madison site even was? I was completely shocked just like the rest of the world; the only difference was I was being fitted for my wedding dress with tears running down my face and a glass of wine in my hand as the news broke."

"I wondered what the heck was going on? A million questions flooded my mind," she continued. "Rage came over me, sadness crept in, and reality sat in that the person I had known my entire life turned out to be a fraud, and a complete stranger. I've always heard that there were people in this world that lived a double life, but I never thought that someone so close to home would be living a lie."

Josh entered sex rehab, where he reportedly spent the holidays, in August 2015.