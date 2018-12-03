Amy Schumer has been taking pregnancy digs at Duchess Meghan for over a month now, and she's now jokingly calling the Duchess her "nemesis."

The two women's pregnancies were announced around the same time in October.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"Because she's pregnant at the same time as me and not going to let her get away with that," Amy joked to InStyle. "So maybe I'm feeling competitive, like, 'Oh, Meghan looks better than me and she has a tiny small bump and she's wearing high heels, and I already look 10 months pregnant and I've been wearing flats for the last four years.'"

Amy has been humorously trolling Meghan in her comedy shows and online.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

In late October, the comedian posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her holding a baby. "Already had the baby. Took me less than four months," she captioned the photo. "Let's see Meghan do that s---."

During a recent comedy show, she said it was "not fun" being pregnant at the same time as the Duchess of Sussex.

In addition to their similarly-timed pregnancies, the two women also got married this year, although Amy's wedding, in which she married chef Chris Fischer, didn't have quite the fanfare of Meghan and Prince Harry's.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

During a radio interview before Harry and Meghan got hitched, Amy dished on the pomp and circumstance of the royal wedding.

"This poor girl," she told Fitzy & Wippa radio show in Australia. "Your wedding, you know, everyone says, 'It's your day,' right? 'It's your day, you're the bride.' She's like, 'No, it's not.' You have to meet all these, you know, foreign dignitaries you've never met before."

"It's so much pressure," she continued. "It's like, can you imagine having the worst wedding? That would suck."

Amy also joked that their guest lists would be far different.

"Her girls from high school aren't going to be there," she laughed. "Like, my friends were all high and drunk at my wedding."