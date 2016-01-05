No joke here, Amy Schumer is off the market - and is already cracking pregnancy jokes.

The "Trainwreck" star, 34, has seemingly found love with a Chicago-based furniture maker named Ben Hanisch.

Amy and Ben went public with their courtship via Instagram; she shared a snap on her account on Jan. 5 while another pic posted by Ben on Jan. 1 shows the pair with their arms around each other.

"Sometimes in life you get extremely lucky, and the smartest, funniest, most beautiful woman comes along when you least expect it," he captioned the image posted to his Instagram. "Here's to what adventures 2016 brings!"

Shortly after Ben posted the snap, the ever-funny Amy quipped, "I'm pregnant. I didn't know how else to tell you."

And according to insiders, the funnywoman is said to be smitten.

"Amy is so, so happy," a source told People.com. "She calls him her boyfriend and says he constantly tells her how pretty, sexy and perfect she is. She feels like she hit the jackpot."

In Amy's Jan. 5 Instagram snap, the two were together at the White House to hear President Obama speak about gun violence.

View this post on Instagram Casablanca @benhanisch @kimcaramele Jasy #stopgunviolence A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jan 5, 2016 at 12:18pm PST

"Casablanca @benhanisch @kimcaramele Jasy #stopgunviolence," Amy captioned the Instagram image that shows Ben's arm around her.

It's not known how the two met. Ben is the founder of the The Last Workshop. According to the company's website, he previously worked in various wood and fabrication shops, photography studios, design studios, and he also worked as a design consultant.

According to his Facebook page, he's 29 years old.

In October, Amy poked fun at her then-single status, albeit in a way that made reporters incredibly uncomfortable.

When asked if she was dating anyone, she reportedly relied, "No. My vagina remains vacant."