Amy Schumer may not have left the 2016 Golden Globes with a trophy, but she had tons of other things to feel grateful for -- including a new main man in her life.

The 34 year old, actress took to social media to show off a gushy side about her guy, furniture designer Ben Hanisch, in an intimate photo from the big night.

Don't worry she still had room for some humor too!

"Thanks @prabalgurung for my dress and @andrea_tiller for my face and @kimmykuppkakes for my hairdo and @deborahlippmann For my nails and @leesaevansstyle for my styling and @carriebyalick for getting me in that door and Chardonnay for tasting so good and @kimcaramele for being my date and @benhanisch for being my after date and Melvin and Kokomo for driving us and pasta." Amy wrote on Instagram on Jan. 10, 2016.

Who knew Amy was such a softy?

"My clique," the funny lady wrote on a photo including Ben and more loved ones.

"So happy for our friend." Amy wrote about this pic of her sitting next to Golden Globe winner BFF, Jennifer Lawrence.

Just one question: How do we get into this clique?