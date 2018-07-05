Anthony Bourdain's wallet had far less in it than most people would have figured when he hanged himself in June.

Citing new legal filings, Page Six said the acclaimed TV chef was worth just $1.21 million when he died, despite previous estimations that he was worth $16 million.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Anthony's will was filed in Manhattan Surrogate's Court on July 5. His assets include $425,000 in "cash and savings," $35,000 in a brokerage account, $250,000 in "personal property," and $500,000 in "intangible property including royalties and residuals," Page Six said.

Most of his money was left for his 11-year-old daughter Ariane Busia-Bourdain, and he left control of his estate to his estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain. Ottavia also got his frequent flier miles, which he told her to "dispose of [them] in accordance with what [she] believes to have been my wishes." He left similar instructions for other things, such as his car, clothing and books.

Invision/AP

Anthony was dating Asia Argento at the time of this death, but the will was written in 2016 while he was still married.

Anthony also had a ritzy New York City condo that wasn't listed in the court documents, but there was a $1 million mortgage liability for a property, which many believe was in reference to the condo.

The report noted that the court will appoint a guardian to protect Ariane's interests in regards to his estate because she's a minor.