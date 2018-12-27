The taxman cometh… even in death! When Aretha Franklin passed away earlier this year, she had a huge outstanding debt with the Internal Revenue Service, and the IRS still wants its money.

On Dec. 27, TMZ obtained legal documents that show the late Queen of Soul owes $6.3 million in back taxes from 2012 to 2018. She also owes and additional $1.5 million in penalties.

Her rep didn't deny the financial mess, telling TMZ that the debt is the result of "several audits over the last six years."

But an attorney for the estate assures TMZ, "The IRS has filed its Proof of Claim in the ordinary course of the Estate proceeding. This is not a liquidated claim and it is disputed by the Estate."

He added, "The vast majority of Ms. Franklin's personal 1040 tax obligations were paid prior to her death - something she wished to occur. The Estate is diligently working to resolve any remaining issues."

Since her death on Aug. 16, the singing legend's finances have been dragged through the mud. In October, her lawyer, Gregory Reed, said Aretha owed him $54,000 over the past six years and he wanted her estate to pay up. According to him, Aretha last paid him in August 2012.

A new lien has also been filed by a publishing company that claims it's owed $136,000 for royalties in connection with the 1973 song "Angel."