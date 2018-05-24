Ariana Grande will forever be linked to Manchester, but she's now permanently inked to the United Kingdom city.

On May 24, the singer shared an image on her Instagram of a small tattoo of a bee that she got behind her ear.

forever ☁️ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 24, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

After the horrific bombing following one of Ariana's concerts last year, the worker bee became the symbol of Manchester solidarity. Many Manchester residents got bee tattoos after the terrorist attack that left 22 dead and injured more than 500.

Ariana simply captioned the Instagram post with the word "forever."

Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstock

It's not known when she got the ink, but there's a chance that she got tattooed on May 22, which marked the one-year anniversary of the deadly bombing.

On that date, Ariana shared a video of her Manchester fans singing her newest single, "No Tears Left To Cry."

"So wish i were there with u all today. u have no idea. love you so v much," she said, adding a bee emoji.

She also shared an image of the Manchester Evening News. The cover featured a swarm of bees forming the shape of a heart.

She also tweeted, "Thinking of you all today and every day [bee emoji] I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

That same day Ariana also attended a family vigil at her mom's house in honor of the victims.

"It is unbelievable how May 22, 2017 started last year in Manchester!," Joan Grande wrote on Twitter. "Who would ever have imagined the horrors that awaited us all.. one year later I look to the strength of Manchester with a bowed head, and love in my heart! At home last night, all together & grateful!"