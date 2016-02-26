Ariel Winter reveals she got a breast reduction for psychological reasons, plus more news

Why Ariel Winter got a breast reduction

Ariel Winter's decision to reduce the size of her breasts was not about the nasty online comments, though those did exist. Nor was it about what other people thought. It was about feeling better, inside and out. "Having so much weight on my frame was affecting me psychologically. I was uncomfortable and unhappy," she writes in an essay for Motto. "It wasn't because I didn't like how I looked," she cautions. "Women are already over-sexualized and I grew into my body so young. I was 13, 14 years old and I looked 19. Suddenly, people didn't want to talk about my job -- they just wanted to talk about my cleavage. … Afterwards, I automatically felt so much happier and just better physically. My back and shoulders didn't hurt any more." Her first move post surgery? Retail therapy. "The first thing I wanted to do was go clothing shopping because I was so excited to be able to find things that fit properly instead of hiding in a baggy sweater," she recalls. "That meant the world to me."

