Arnold Schwarzenegger rejected cameo in 'Predator' reboot
Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Predator" days are done.
It has been announced that the 1987 film that Arnold starred in is getting rebooted and director Shane Black is man putting it all together. In a chat with Yahoo Movies UK, Shane said he wanted Arnold to hone his Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer, but he the actor declined.
"There were a couple of ideas to include [Arnold], mostly in the third act," he said. "The studio wanted, I think, something a bit fresh, that didn't rely on solely on Arnold's reemergence, but they were open to the idea to the notion of having him in in a smaller role."
"I was fine with that, but it did present a problem, because when you call Mr. Schwarzenegger, you don't want to say, 'Hey, we got this smaller role for you if you want it.' I felt embarrassed to ask him," Shane said.
The new film is set in present day.
Arnold simply didn't think the role in the new "Predator" would be worth his time.
"He said, 'Well, if I was featured more, yeah, but what you're suggesting is that you're creating this new thing and just using me to bless it.' And so [I said], 'Ahem … yes.' And so I was not surprised when he said, 'Look, I wish you luck, but that's too small a role for me.'"
