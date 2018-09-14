Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Predator" days are done.

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

It has been announced that the 1987 film that Arnold starred in is getting rebooted and director Shane Black is man putting it all together. In a chat with Yahoo Movies UK, Shane said he wanted Arnold to hone his Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer, but he the actor declined.

"There were a couple of ideas to include [Arnold], mostly in the third act," he said. "The studio wanted, I think, something a bit fresh, that didn't rely on solely on Arnold's reemergence, but they were open to the idea to the notion of having him in in a smaller role."

"I was fine with that, but it did present a problem, because when you call Mr. Schwarzenegger, you don't want to say, 'Hey, we got this smaller role for you if you want it.' I felt embarrassed to ask him," Shane said.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The new film is set in present day.

Arnold simply didn't think the role in the new "Predator" would be worth his time.

"He said, 'Well, if I was featured more, yeah, but what you're suggesting is that you're creating this new thing and just using me to bless it.' And so [I said], 'Ahem … yes.' And so I was not surprised when he said, 'Look, I wish you luck, but that's too small a role for me.'"