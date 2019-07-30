The Terminator is 72!

On Tuesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 72nd birthday, and several of his children took to social media to publicly honor their dad.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Joseph Baena, Arnold's 21-year-old son he fathered with the family's housekeeper, got the birthday tributes started, sharing an image of them working out in the gym.

"BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you dad," Joseph captioned the snap of the fitness fanatics at Gold's Gym.

A few hours later, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 25, posted a photo with three of his siblings and their dad. In the snap, the actor holds up a candle-speckled cake with his picture on it. In the cake image, Arnold smokes a cigar in a hot tub.

"The cake," Patrick wrote with two laugh-crying emojis. "Happy Birthday big guy."

Arnold has five children, but the four children he shares with his ex Maria Shriver — Katherine, 29, Christina, 28, Patrick, 25, and Christopher, 21 — aren't necessarily close with Joseph, who Arnold acknowledged as his son in 2011.

Katherine, who married Chris Pratt last month, and Christina "have really no relationship with Joseph. I think the sons have more of a relationship with him," a source told Page Six.

A separate source added, "Eight years later, everyone is feeling their way out of a nightmare, and they've all done a really good job finding their way into a new normal."