Ashton Kutcher accidentally hit a man on a scooter while driving his car this week, but the man was totally fine. In fact, he only sought damages in form of a few photos.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Leo Marenghi was riding his scooter in Hollywood on Sept. 18 when Ashton pulled out in his black Tesla, without seeing the 19-year-old Leo. The incident sent Leo "flying through the air," TMZ said, adding that "the impact propelled him into the air and he landed in the street."

Ashton immediately got out of his car and checked on Leo, who said he was fine, save for a few bruises and cuts. During this, the starstruck teen couldn't help but ask for a few seflies, which he posted to Instagram.

"Got hit by a car today," he said. "But it's ok because it was by Ashton Kutcher."

With a scrape and a story to tell, Leo then scooted away.