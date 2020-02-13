Peter Weber's critics are getting louder as he nears the end of his journey to find love on "The Bachelor," and he's well aware of the fact that many of his decisions haven't been popular.

"I don't think I ever expected to have this many opinions about my love life. I knew I was going to go on and be the 'Bachelor' and people were going to have opinions, but this is insane," he told fellow "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall on his "The Viall Files" podcast.

Of the four remaining women, perhaps the most controversial is Victoria F, who has been connected to "White Lives Matter" merchandise — the controversy cost her the digital cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. She was also linked to country singer Chase Rice before "The Bachelor"

"It's a lot harder watching this back for me," Peter said of watching the episodes. "There was so much information I wasn't privy to."

He added, "I'm making decisions in the moment based off the information I have and I'm not making dumb decisions on purpose, and I know everyone thinks I am or thinks I'm just being indecisive. There's a lot of indecision, but that's what you get when you date so many women at once."

Peter's choices have also been somewhat alarming to former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins, who told Page Six that Peter is letting the season get away from him.

"I've always said that the mark of a good 'Bachelorette' or 'Bachelor' is not how likable they are, because the show can make you likable or not, it's how you respond to conflict and controversy," he said, "and so far Peter's not doing a bad job at it, but he's not doing a good job either. He's kinda letting it happen, and that can get really ugly fast."